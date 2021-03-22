ISU Ends Spring Football Season Early

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brock Spack called it a difficult decision.

But with injuries to all but a few of his defensive lineman, Spack pulled the plug on the remainder of Illinois State’s spring football season. He told the Missouri Valley Football Conference he made decision based on the “health and safety of his players.”

Spack consulted with his team on Sunday and then hosted a conference call with the parents of his players. He says no one objected to his decision to end the season with four games remaining on the schedule.

“I was told the best decisions are sometimes the hardest ones. This was definitely that,” Spack said. “I couldn’t watch this any longer. It was disappointing, I’m heartbroken myself.”

Spack says he was 34 fewer players on his roster this spring that he would have had last fall when the season is typically played. The MVFC moved the football season to the spring during the pandemic.

Some ISU players decided to transfer to schools playing in the fall, others opted to skip this spring season in order to prepare for professional careers. The Redbirds (1-3) won their first game Saturday, a 26-18 decision over Western Illinois.

“After the first win, it hurt (having to cancel the season),” said quarterback Bryce Jefferson. “But after taking everything into account, it’s the smartest thing you can do in this situation.”

Defensive lineman Jason Lewan suffered a foot injury at Northern Iowa that has ended his spring season and, according to Spack, puts him likely out for the fall season. Lineman Jude Okolo is in concussion protocol.

Another defensive lineman had to have fluid drained off his knee so he could play last weekend at North Dakota State, Spack said. The head coach said many of these injuries can be attributed to the fact the Redbirds didn’t have a true offseason conditioning program due to the pandemic.

“Nobody on this team wants to stop playing. But the facts are pretty evident that we have no D-lineman,” said defensive lineman Jacob Powell. “To continue playing would have been extremely rough.”