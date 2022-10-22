(WMBD) – The Illinois State Redbirds picked up their first win at Indiana State on Saturday with a 27-21 win over the Sycamores.

It was their first win in Terre Haute in nearly a decade. Zach Annexstad finished with a career-high 274 yards passing, which included a passing touchdown to his brother Brock.

After jumping out 20-0, they held off a late comeback attempt from Indiana State.

Illinois Wesleyan played at home and won handily 55-0 over Carthage. The Titans were up 10-0 at the end of the first quarter and put the game away in the second with four touchdowns.

Wide receiver Charlie Hamilton finished with three catches for 106 yards and three touchdowns.