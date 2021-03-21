ISU Football Opts Out Remainder Of 2021 Spring Season

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illinois State football program announced Sunday evening that the team will opt out of the remainder of the 2021 spring season.

ISU (1-3) played four of its eight scheduled games this spring, including a 26-18 victory over Western Illinois Saturday at Redbird Arena.

“I have wrestled with this decision for a couple weeks now, but I feel like it’s a necessary move to protect our player’s health and safety and their ability to be ready come this fall,” ISU head coach Brock Spack said in a press release. “Injuries at key positions, especially on the defensive line where we suffered two more setbacks yesterday, have made it nearly impossible for us to play this week and extremely difficult for us to compete in the remaining four games. We appreciate all the support and hard work put in by so many in the ISU Athletics Department and on campus to get us to this point during these challenging times.”

The Redbirds hope to play a full 11-game season in the fall, and the spring opt out will help the program work towards achieving that goal.

“I fully support Brock and his decision to cut the season short, especially when it comes to the health, safety and development of our student-athletes,” ISU Director of Athletics Kyle Brennan said in a press release. “The University, staff, donors and fans have dedicated their time and resources to make the previous four games this spring a success. In addition, we recognize that there has been much hard work by the Big Red Marching Machine, color guard, twirlers, Redline Express dance and cheer teams to prepare for the spring season. In the end, the health and safety of our student-athletes must always be our top priority. We look forward to getting healthy in the coming months and are excited for what should be a memorable fall 2021 campaign.”