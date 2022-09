NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – It was a great day for Illinois State athletics as the football team took down Eastern Illinois in the 110th Mid-America Classic 35-7.

They were boosted by two first-half touchdown passes from Zach Annexstad and then two pick-sixes from their defense.

The volleyball team upset No. 25 Illinois in Milwaukee in a five set thriller, winning 25-20, 25-21, 13-25, 23-25, 15-9.