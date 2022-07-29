NORMAL, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Illinois State golfer Parker Wisdom has qualified for the US Amateur in New Jersey. The Bloomington native has been playing solid golf lately and is looking to compete against the top young golfers in the country.

The tournament will be held in august out in New Jersey. It will start with 312 players and last over a week.

Wisdom has been a star player for ISU the past several years. He just finished 3rd at the Illinois state-am.

His confidence is at an all-time high according to his coach Ray Kralis and Parker explained his philosophy on the course as he prepares for the tournament.

“His game is sharp and his confidence is as high as it’s ever been. so, I’m looking for him to go in and love the opportunity. Welcome it. Obviously it’s going to be a challenge because the field is loaded with great players and they’ll have the golf course set up so demanding. So, you really have to love and embrace the challenge. So, I’m excited to watch what happens for a couple days, who knows?” Ray Kralis, ISU Head Golf Coach

“When I’m on the course I just try and keep the thoughts to a minimum. Just try and keep the mind out of it, keep the body in it. And just stay in the moment. Not get too far ahead of myself. Focus on one shot at a time because each shot is so important Parker Wisdom, ISU Golfer

The tournament starts August 15. Parker hopes to be able to qualify in the top 64 the first two days to move on to match play.