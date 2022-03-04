NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The search for a head basketball coach is over on the same day the Illinois State basketball season ends.

ISU has hired Ohio State assistant Ryan Pedon as head coach, the school announced Friday afternoon. The announcement comes just an hour after Northern Iowa eliminated the Redbirds from the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Pedon has been on the Ohio State for five years, helping the Buckeyes to a 106-53 record and five NCAA Tournament appearances. Prior to Ohio State, Pedon was an assistant at Butler for two years and an assistant for two seasons at Illinois under John Groce (2013-2015).

Illinois State will introduce Pedon on Monday at an event at 11 a.m. at Redbird Arena. The event is open to the public.

Northern Iowa beat ISU, 76-65, in the quarterfinals of the Valley Tournament. Dan Muller was dismissed as Redbird coach Feb. 13 and associate coach Brian Jones finished the season as interim coach.