NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Allie Matters went to two NCAA Tournaments in her four years as head volleyball coach at Wright State.

That was enough to get Illinois State’s attention when the Redbirds were looking for a coach.

Matters lost to the Redbirds in a head-to-head match-up last season at that was enough for her to pursue the ISU job when it came open. She said she knew about the Redbird program before she ever coached against ISU.

Illinois State introduced Matters as the eighth volleyball coach in program history on Monday.

She replaces Leah Johnson, who left for Michigan State after taking the Redbirds to four NCAA Tournaments in five years.

“I knew when Leah got hired at Michigan State, I thought, ‘Wow, that Illinois State job is a good job,'” Matters said. “It’s the whole package, It’s support, it’s alumni, it’s tradition, it’s history. I don’t think a lot of schools can say that about their volleyball program.”

Johnson signed a five-year contract to become Illinois State’s coach.