NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a while.

It’s been 53 years to be exact. Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan will meet on the basketball floor for the first time since 1970 when the schools play an exhibition game on Oct. 29 at CEFCU Arena.

The ISU and IWU women will square off at 1 p.m. and the men will play 30 minutes after the conclusion of the women’s game.

“It’s going to be fun. I think it’ll be great for the community,” said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. “There’s no reason that we shouldn’t play this, right here, right now. For the first time in 53 years. This is an opportunity to unite our community.”

IWU beat ISU, 69-68, on Jan. 13, 170 at Horton Fieldhouse. The Titans and Redbirds haven’t played since and the women’s programs have not played each other since 1979.

“One of our goals within our program, is to give our players as many unique opportunities to participate and expand their experience,” said IWU head coach Ron Rose. “This will certainly will be one of them.”

Tickets go on sale Oct. 2. ISU and IWU students will have free admission.

The game is included in ISU’s season ticket package.