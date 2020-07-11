ISU Looking For Next Move After Season Opener at Illinois Canceled

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bummed. Even a day later.

That’s how Illinois State quarterback Brady Davis described his feeling Friday after the Big 10 Conference announced Thursday its schools would only play conference games this fall. That wipes out ISU’s scheduled season opener at Illinois on Sept. 4.

“We’re going to try and move on and continue to work the same way. That’s what I noticed this morning, people were bummed out but definitely still motivated to work really hard,” Davis said. “I had a good run this morning with the offensive line and we really got after it. I think we are still motivated but definitely bummed out.”

ISU football players are on campus for voluntary summer workouts. The athletic department is dealing with the loss of a $450,000 check it would have received for playing the game at Illinois.

ISU athletics director Larry Lyons says he and his counterpart at Illinois, Josh Whitman, will have discussions on how to handle the financial package that was promised to the Redbirds.