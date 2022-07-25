NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ryan Pedon is making good on his promise to recruit the state and the area hard.

Monday he offered scholarships to four players in Bloomington-Normal.

Central Catholic sharpshooter Cole Certa received one of those scholarships. Drake and Southern Illinois also made offers Monday to Certa, who already has one from Bradley.

Pedon also offered scholarships to three Normal Community Ironmen: wing Noah Cleveland, guard Braylon Roman and post player Jaheem Webber.

All four scholarship offers are going to players entering their junior year of high school this fall.