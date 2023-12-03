NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State men’s basketball escaped with a 76-72 win over Murray State Sunday afternoon at CEFCU Arena. The Redbirds, who led most of the game, went nearly 6 minutes without a field goal before the final 60 seconds.
Four different Redbirds finished in double digits. The win propels the Redbirds to 2-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play for the first time in six years.
Try to keep a big picture and perspective is easier said than done. In terms of where we need to grow and are we getting better. And some of the areas today we were very good in, were some of the areas that held us back a couple weeks ago. And I’m seeing some real growth from our team, which is good, but we’ve got a long way to go.Ryan Pedon, Illinois State head coach