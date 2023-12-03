NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State men’s basketball escaped with a 76-72 win over Murray State Sunday afternoon at CEFCU Arena. The Redbirds, who led most of the game, went nearly 6 minutes without a field goal before the final 60 seconds.

Four different Redbirds finished in double digits. The win propels the Redbirds to 2-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play for the first time in six years.