NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State men’s basketball lost in a physical, and at times chaotic, matchup against Norfolk State 64-58 in the 2nd annual Return to Horton Field House.

The game was slow to start with ISU going the first 10 minutes without a field goal. Johnny Kinziger led the way in scoring with 13 points, including 4-of-7 from three.

In the second half, ISU coach Ryan Pedon and the Norfolk State coach and benches got into a heated screaming match at half court. Multiple fans were ejected as a result and both Pedon and NSU coach Robert Jones were issued technicals

The Redbirds fall to 6-4 on the season and it marks their first loss of the season.