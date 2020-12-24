ISU Names New Director of Athletics

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State has a new athletics director just as 2020 is about to end.

ISU announced the hiring of Kyle Brennan as the Redbirds’ Director of Athletics Wednesday. Brennan, who previously served as Utah’s chief operating officer and deputy athletics director for internal operations, will officially start his position at ISU on January 15.

Brennan will be Illinois State’s 12th Director of Athletics in the NCAA Division I era. He has more than 16 years of combined University and athletic department experience at Northern Illinois, TCU, Ball State and Utah.

Brennan will succeed the retiring Larry Lyons.