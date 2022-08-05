NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – The Illinois State Redbirds were back at Hancock Stadium Friday morning for their first regular season practice in 2022.

ISU will be looking to have a better campaign this year after a disappointing 2021 where they went 4-7. Their offense was ranked near the bottom of the Missouri Valley Football Conference; second to last in both touchdowns scored as well as passing yards.

In the offseason, quarterback Zack Annexstad transferred in from Minnesota to try and revamp a stagnant offense.

Coach Brock, entering his 14th year at the helm, said he felt the first practice went well and was thankful to have a relatively normal offseason for the first time in years.

“It was good. You know I think the team is ready to get back on the field. And we got a lot of unfinished business. You know we have an uncharacteristic year for us last year. But COVID was not good for us for whatever reasons. And we were just happy to get started again. But this has been our first full year back with a full offseason and you can sure tell it.” Brock Spack, Illinois State Head Football Coach

Annexstad said he is adjusting well to Illinois State since coming over in the spring and he is ready to be the face of the Redbird offense.

“You can’t really look at it as pressure,” he said. “And if you do, I mean pressure’s fun. If you’re playing quarterback, you’ll have pressure on you, touch the ball every single play. That’s the expectation. The expectations are high. I have high expectations for myself, more, way more high than a coach or another player could put on me. So I expect great results and I know my teammates do as well.”

This story will be updated with video after WMBD Sports Extra at 10.