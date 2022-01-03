ISU postpones Wednesday’s home game with Loyola

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State’s home game against Loyola on Wednesday is off.

ISU announced it “has determined it is unable to compete in Wednesday’s (Jan. 5) home men’s basketball game against Loyola.”

The game has been postponed and the Missouri Valley Conference will attempt to reschedule the game, according to the announcement. The Redbirds played at Valparaiso on Sunday but due to COVID-related issues within its program and opponents, Loyola has not played since Dec. 10.

ISU is scheduled to play at Evansville on Saturday, Jan. 8. The MVC will share information about the status of that game as soon as possible.