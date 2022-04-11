NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – While the Illinois State football team put on a wrap on the spring season with a scrimmage Saturday, the program’s biggest win may have come 100 yards away from its north end zone.

When ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy shouted, “What an exciting day for Redbird athletics and Illinois State University!” she wasn’t kidding.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the much-anticipated indoor practice facility Saturday.

“I don’t want to say it was a pope dream of us to get this done. In order to compete in our league, you’ve got to have it,” said ISU football coach Brock Spack. “All the Dakota (schools) have indoor (facilities). Youngstown State has one. To be the first FCS school in Illini to have one is really big.”

While on the surface it looks and sounds like a football project, ISU is quick to point out that every athlete can benefit from the facility. Soccer players, track athletes and softball players cold have some practices in the domed-building.

While the general student population the entire community of Bloomington-Normal could benefit from it too.

Marching band practice, ROTC drills and youth sports events are just some of the possible uses for the facility, said ISU athletics director Kyle Brennan.

“One of the things I wanted to do with this project is being the campus and community together. There’s a great need. It’s cold, we’re in a Midwestern town,” Brennan said. “If we want the community to come to games, we have to give back too. This is our way of giving back.”



Former ISU football and current NFL player BJ Bello was a key donor to get the project which is expected to be completed next year.

“To give back and provide something we weren’t able to have is great,” Bello said. “That’s what’s all about. It’s about using what you’re given and make it better for the people after you.”