NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been 34 years since Illinois State has played a basketball game at Horton Fieldhouse.

That chances Saturday.

ISU will play a one-time-only game at its former home. The Redbirds host SIU-Edwardsville at 3 p.m. in ISU’s first game at Horton since December of 1988.

“It’s very important as a head coach for me to take my team over there with a real appreciation for all those who came before us,” said first-year head coach Ryan Pedon. “All the players, all the alumni, all the fans, who have seen games over there.”

Horton Fieldhouse was the home for ISU basketball from 1964-88 before the team moved into Redbird Arena, which was just renamed CEFCU Arena this fall. Former ISU All-American Doug Collins, a star at the school in the early 1970’s, will return to campus for the game.

Said Pedon: “We want to wake up the echoes.”