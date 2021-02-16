ISU Set to Kickoff Spring Football Season in Winter

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The spring Missouri Valley Football Conference season starts Saturday.

And central Illinois will still be trapped in winter.

Illinois State kicks off the delayed season at Missouri State. The MVFC season was moved from the fall to the spring because of COVID.

“I think our team needs to play and our program needs to get started again,” ISU coach Brock Spack said Tuesday. “We’ve been out of it for awhile. We need to get going again. We need a game badly and we have to see where we are at.”

The Redbirds haven’t played in 14 months. The home opener is set for Feb. 27 against South Dakota.