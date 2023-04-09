NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – After going into Saturday with an 11-game winning streak, Illinois State softball dropped their last two games of the weekend to Missouri State.

Pontiac graduate Amanda Fox went two innings of relief work with four strikeouts and gave up two hits. In the top of the seventh, Missouri State scored two big insurance runs after a dropped fly ball in center field made it a 4-0 game.

Addison Masching, another Pontiac graduate, got the Redbirds on the board in the 7th with an RBI single, but ISU would strand her.