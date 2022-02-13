NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State Director of Athletics Kyle Brennan announced Sunday afternoon that it is time for a change for the Redbirds basketball program.

Dan Muller will be fired at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season. Muller will be allowed to coach the Redbirds until the season is over.

In his 10 years as ISU head coach, Muller has amassed a 167-150 record. However, ISU has struggled recently with just a 11-15 record this season. The Redbirds haven’t had a winning season since 2018-2019.

“Announcing a head coaching change during a season is a difficult decision I don’t take lightly, especially with a coach who has given so much of his life to ISU and Redbird Athletics with integrity, passion and commitment,” said Brennan in a ISU press release. “I believe this is what is best for our current student-athletes and the future of the program.

“We have not been performing at a consistent level and we have not seen the continued growth needed to get back into contention in the Missouri Valley Conference.”

Brennan also added that the remainder of Muller’s two-year contract will be honored and a search for ISU’s new head basketball coach is already underway.

“Given the contract requirement of 30-day notice, it was imperative to make a timely decision to begin the search process for a new coach. This will allow us to find the best candidate and provide them with the time necessary to recruit prior to the upcoming April signing period,” Brennan continued. “On behalf of Redbird Athletics, I want to thank Dan and Melissa for their service to Illinois State, wish them well in the future, and know they will always be Redbirds.”