NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State upset co-Missouri Valley Conference leader Southern Illinois at CEFCU Arena Sunday 72-66.

The team was without their leading scorer Darius Burford after he was injured at practice on Saturday.

Seneca Knight led the team with a season-high 24 points. Kendall Lewis had an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double.

The team shot 11-of-17 from three and 17-of-18 from the three-point line. Southern Illinois only shot 3-of-10 from the charity strike.

The Redbirds saw a 12-point second-half lead evaporate with just five minutes to play. ISU hit three go-ahead buckets in the final two minutes to secure their win.

Bradley also won on Sunday. They were on the road at UIC 83-76 to stay within a game of the MVC lead.

Illinois State women’s basketball were winners at UIC to move to 15-5.

Enjoy the highlights.