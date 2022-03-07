NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State University’s (ISU) new basketball coach is on campus. Briefly.

Ryan Pedon was introduced as the 20th head coach in ISU program history on Monday morning. Then he and his family jumped back on a plane and returned to Ohio State, where he will finish out his duties as a Buckeye’s assistant coach before jumping head-first into his new job.

Pedon has been an assistant coach for 21 years, the last five at Ohio State. This is his first head coaching position.

“My message today to Redbird nation is simply this: it’s time to get our swagger back,” Pedon said.

Pedon takes over a program that just completed its third straight losing year, finishing eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference after a 13-20 season. He signed a five-year deal worth $550,000 per season.

“My vision for this program is to become a consistent, standard of excellence in the Missouri Valley Conference,” Pedon said. “And in doing that, become a player on the national stage once again.”

Ohio State plays in the Big Ten Tournament this week and then expects to make the NCAA Tournament.

Pedon replaces Dan Muller, who was dismissed on Feb. 13 as he was finishing his 10th season coaching the Redbirds.