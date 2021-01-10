ISU Wins, Bradley Loses in MVC Play Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Bradley mens basketball team played its first game in 19 days Sunday. The Braves long layoff was due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

Bradley opened Missouri Valley Conference play with a 78-72 loss at Northern Iowa. The Braves (6-4, 0-1) were led by Terry Nolan Jr. with 17 points in the loss. Bradley and Northern Iowa will play again Monday night at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Illinois State picked up its first win in MVC action with a 73-68 victory at Evansville. The Redbirds (4-6, 1-3) got a career high 21 points from Antonio Reeves in the victory. ISU is next in action Saturday at home against Indiana State.

