MOLINE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — JuJu Redmond scored 18 points to lead Illinois State to a 50-42 win over top-seeded Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament semifinals at the TaxSlayer Center on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Redbirds (18-13) will play the winner of the Missouri State-Northern Iowa semifinal in Sunday’s championship game.

The winner of Sunday’s game earns an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.