NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State women’s basketball fell inches short of knocking off undefeated No. 19 Marquette Sunday afternoon at CEFCU arena. The Redbirds fell 64-62 with the game-winning three by Kate Bullman rattling in and out of the rim jsut before the buzzer sounded.

Illinois State started the game on an 11-0 run in the first three minutes of the game, but then was hit by a Golden Eagles 18-3 run to close out the first quarter. Caroline Waite had six straigt points in the quarter.

The second quarter featured the Redbirds clawing their way back, despite 14 turnovers in the first half, and tied the game at half 34-34.

DeAnna Wilson had the third quarter’s first six points and she finished with a double-double. Illinois State took a six point lead with just over five minutes remaining.

But Marquette closed the game on a 15-7 run in the final 4:55. They survived going 1-4 from the free throw line in the final 10 seconds.

Wong hit two big shots in the final minute to get it down to a one-possession game. The Redbirds were down by two with six minutes left and opted to go for the three and the win.

But Bullman’s shot couldn’t fall and the Redbirds dropped to 6-3. The loss follows a road loss to No. 5 NC State.

Illinois State will have this upcoming week off for finals and their next home game will be Dec. 19 against St. Louis