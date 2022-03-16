NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illinois State women are heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008.

They don’t care that they are big underdogs to Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa, they don’t care they have to play at Iowa City, they don’t care they have the fewest wins of any team in their region.

They are dancing in the NCAA Tournament and that’s all that matters.

“To have this opportunity and share it with this group, I absolutely love our team,” said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. “They are phenomenal young women. It’s a dream come true.”

The Redbirds earned the trip to the NCAA Tournament by beating Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Tournament title game Sunday. ISU plays Iowa at 3 p.m. Friday.