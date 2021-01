NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — JuJu Redmond and Terrion Moore scored 20 points apiece as Illinois State beat Bradley, 66-54, in a Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball game at Redbird Arena Wednesday.

The Redbirds (9-3, 6-3 in MVC) held cold-shooting Bradley to 29 percent from the floor. The Braves (10-6, 6-3 in MVC) were led by Lasha Petree’s 13 points.

ISU led throughout the game and used a 10-0 spurt early in the fourth quarter to seal the win.