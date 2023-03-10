MOLINE, Illinois (WMBD) – The Illinois State women survived a scare from the 8-seeded Murray State Racers Friday afternoon in a 75-73 MVC quarterfinal matchup.

MVC Player of the Year Paige Robinson led the Redbirds with 21 points and four rebounds. She also recorded one assist, block and steal.

Four other Redbirds finished in double digits: Kate Bullman (14), DeAnna Wilson (12), Abbie Aalsma (11) and Mary Crompton (10).

The Redbirds take on Drake in the semifinals Saturday. Tip-off in Moline is set for 1:30 p.m.