NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State women’s basketball won their 10th straight game Sunday to move to 17-5 on the year. They defeated Murray State 79-73 after a cold start to the game, shooting just 25% in the first quarter.

But it was also their Play4Kay game, a movement started in honor of Hall-of-Fame basketball coach Kay Yow.

Redbird players donned T-shirts in memory of former player Simeone Goods who passed away from cancer in August. Other student-athletes displayed signs of women in their lives who battled cancer.

Cancer survivors were also invited to read off the starting line-up for ISU. The day raised more than $10,000 which far exceeded the original goal of $4,000, according to the Play4Kay website.