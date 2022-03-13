MOLINE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior JuJu Redmond made a driving lay-up for the lead with under two minutes to play, and Illinois State hung on for a 50-48 win over Northern Iowa to win the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament title game on Sunday at TaxSlayer Center.

The win sends ISU to its first NCAA Tournament since 2008, the last year the Redbirds won the MVC championship.

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament field will be announced at 7 p.m. Sunday. Fans are invited to a watch part for the selection show at Redbird Arena, doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Redmond, the tournament’s most valuable player, scored 21 points for the Redbirds. Her basket with 1:52 remaining gave ISU a 49-48 lead.

DeAnna Wilson, who joined Redmond on the five-player all-tournament team, added a late free throw to complete the scoring.

Redmond scored 68 points in the three-game tournament, tied for No. 6 in Valley Tournament history with Drake’s Lizzy Wendell in 2014.