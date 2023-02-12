NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State women’s basketball saw their 11-game win streak was snapped on Super Bowl Sunday in a 71-68 loss to Missouri State.

The team’s offense struggled the first three quarters, at one point shooting just 27% from the field. Star three-point shooter Mary Crompton was held to 0 points, going 0-for-6.

Paige Robinson singlehandedly kept the Redbirds in the game at times, finishing with 30 points on the afternoon.

ISU was down 12 with only four minutes left, but were able to get it down to three. However, Missouri State hit two late free throws to ice the game.

Bradley also lost on Sunday. They were beaten by Southern Illinois in Peoria.