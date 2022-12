NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Education Day was a big success for Illinois State women’s basketball with record-breaking attendance for their 66-51 win over UMSL at CEFCU Arena on Tuesday.

Thousands of Central Illinois state elementary school students cheered on the Redbirds in a game where they did not trail. The attendance figure of 6,363 is a program record for ISU.

Paige Robinson led ISU in scoring with 20 points.