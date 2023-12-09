NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kendall Lewis had a choice to make in the spring.

Should he stay at Illinois State or enter the transfer portal and move on.

“At the end of the day, I’m my own player and had to do what’s best for my career,” the 6-foot-8 forward said. “I’m still here so this is what I think is best for my career. I’m 100 percent confident with it.”

The Redbirds are glad he stayed. Again.

He stayed with the Redbirds after they made a coaching change and brought Ryan Pedon to Normal in 2022. And he returned to help Pedon lead his second ISU team after the Redbirds won 11 games last year.

Pedon has coached at Illinois, Ohio State and Butler. He’s seen players in Power 5 Conferences and says there aren’t a whole lot of players like Lewis, who fills stat sheets with steals, blocks and rebounds and plays energized basketball.

“The motor he plays with is second to none,” Pedon said. “I’ve coached 23 years. I’ve coached maybe five guys in his ballpark in terms of how hard he plays and the motor he plays with.”

The Redbirds (6-3) return to their old home of Horton Field House for the second straight season with a game against Norfolk State on Saturday night. Lewis is kind of a throwback to the ISU players who called Horton home from 1963-88.

“It’s who I am. I wasn’t always the most skilled player but I stay on the floor because of the daily work I did, hustling,” Lewis said. “That’s who I am. It’s been my edge, my X factor.”

And Lewis, who transferred to ISU from Appalachian State three years ago, says he’s willing to do anything to help makes his senior season with the Redbirds a memorable one.

“Whatever extra (things) need to be done, coach is looking at me and he wants me to do it,” Lewis explained. “And things he doesn’t expect me to do, I feel like I should still be able to do. I need to be war-ready and versatile.”