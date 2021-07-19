ISU’s Odiakosa Puts Rivalry Aside, Joins Always A Brave For TBT

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Dinma Odiakosa is known as an Illinois State basketball standout from 2006 through 2010. In fact, the last Odiakosa played at Carver Arena, he led the Redbirds to a victory over Bradley.

Flash forward 11 years, Odiakosa has joined the Always A Brave Bradley Alumni team that is looking to earn the TBT’s grand prize of one million dollars.

“It’s a rivalry, but right now we are a team,” Odiakosa said. “So I don’t want to bring up the Redbirds thing too much. I’m happy to join them, for a while.”

Odiakosa was recruited to the team by Bradley star Marcellus Sommerville, as the two were once teammates in France. Odiakosa says the opportunity to play in the TBT was too good to pass up and belives Always A Brave can make a deep run in the tournament.

“Whenever I get on the court, I want to compete. I want to win. I know these guys want to win, too,” Odiakosa said. “We have the guys to do it, we just have to come together as a team and take it one game at a time.”

As a former ISU Redbird, Odiakosa says he wasn’t quite sure how his new Bradley teammates would treat him on the roster, but those Bradley players have welcomed him with open arms.

“He’s just a great guy, all around great guy,” Always A Brave guard Tony Bennett said. “So it’s hard not to like him, even if he played for Illinois State.”

“I think he’s fit in well. I think the guys welcomed him with open arms as well,” Always A Brave coach Daniel Ruffin said. “He’s not left out at all, that’s the big part about it.”