NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State’s star guard and reigning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Paige Robinson was drafted by the Dallas Wings in the third round of the WNBA Draft Monday night.

Robinson is the first-ever Redbird player to be drafted into the league.

She amassed more than 2,000 points in four years at Division II-Drury and was the D-2 National Player of the Year.

After her lone year with ISU, she finished with more than 2,600 career points, over 600 rebounds, and eclipsed 330 three-pointers.