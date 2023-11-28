NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ryan Pedon has a goal of building a winning basketball program at Illinois State.

And the second-year coach also has a goal of meeting as many people in central Illinois as possible. Which is why he’s started an online video series called ‘Pedon’s Places.”

“What I want to do with this series is highlight the special people and places , venues in our region. That people may not have known about, heard about or seen,” said Pedon. “What this is not is something self-serving, at all.”

A camera crew follows him around to places like Bloomington’s Lucca Grill as he make a pizza. And to the Fairbury American legion Speedway where he jumped into a stock car.

“I figured it would be fast and it was,” said Pedon.

The video series is produced by ISU grad Michael Rigsby, who is part owner of the racetrack in Fairbury. Pedon visited the track in July and rode around in a stock car driven by a professional driver.

“We were going just south of 100 miles an hour. I had no idea how much sliding we are doing. I felt like I was an inch away from tipping over,” Pedon said. “What an experience, it was cool.”

Rebuilding a program takes time and Pedon is in his second season trying to build the Redbirds back into a Missouri Valley Conference contender. But race cars go fast.

However, Pedon does see similarities.

“When you get 25-30 cars out there, you have to make game-time decisions, in the moments remain unemotional, you have a job to do,” said Pedon. “In hindsight it was somewhat similar to coaching. It sheds a different light on me as a coach, a side that most people don’t see and may never see again.”