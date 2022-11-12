NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – The IVC Grey Ghosts wrapped up their historic 2022 season with their first ever state trophy.

IVC took down Freeburg in straight sets at the 2A third-place match at Illinois State Saturday morning.

All-state senior and Purdue committ Kenna Wollard finished with several kills and the final point of her career secured their trophy.

“I’m sop grateful for this team and I’m so glad we got to end it this way. This was an awesome experience. This is every high school’s goal, to make it to state, to make it to Redbird Arena. That’s what we did, we worked so hard to get here. Everybody did a great job and it was a lot of fun. I’m so grateful for this team,” Kenna Wollard, IVC Senior

“We knew we wanted to come off the court with a win, and with us putting on this jersey for the last time, we knew we wanted to make it special.” Mairen Mannon, IVC Senior

The team finished with a school record 37 wins.