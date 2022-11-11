NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lily Mueller had ten kills and Alayna Pierce added eight as Genoa-Kingston upended IVC, 25-21, 25-15, in the class 2A state volleyball semifinals at CEFCU Arena on Friday.

Genoa-Kingston will play Elmhurst Immaculate Conception for the state title Saturday. IVC faces Freeburg in the third place game at 12:25 Saturday.

Making it’s first appearance in the state finals, IVC trimmed a seven-point deficit down to four in the first set but couldn’t reclaim the lead it had early in the match.