IVC Scores Quickly and In Bunches

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ-TV) — When you watch the IVC boys basketball team play, You should carry a stop watch.

The pace is fast and furious.

“If people are holding the ball, we need a shot clock in high school,” IVC senior Mac Parmalee said with a chuckle. “The way we push it up the floor. I like this and getting shots up quick.”

IVC doesn’t need a shot clock. It’s just the opposite.

“Their goal is tirst five seconds of any possession is their (move). After that’s it’s mine,” said IVC head coach Quinn Morrow. “And they have to run what I want to run. I want them to get out and go.”

The Grey Ghosts do get out and go. In those first five seconds of a possession, they are typically attacking the basket or shooting.

IVC has a deep, veteran team that is scoring in bunches, winning games and having fun. And the players are feeling pretty exhausted at the end of the day.

“Most every game, I’m pretty drained afterwards,” senior Kam Wollard admitted. ” I’m ready to get home, get showered and go to bed. You get pretty drained running up and down the court.”

Four-year varsity starter Holt Geltmaker is on pace to become the school’s all-time scoring leader this season. He says this style of shooting the ball within five seconds of getting it is helping him reach that milestone.

“When we run and score a lot of points, it’s helped me score those numbers of points,” said Geltmaker. “It would mean a lot because a lot of good player have come through this program before. We don’t get to win a regional or state (this year) but we can have fun and win a lot of games.”

Win a lot of games and score a lot of points, in a short period of time.

It’s the IVC way.