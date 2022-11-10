CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The IVC High School volleyball team has never been to state before.

But some of the players have state experience. They played on Mossville’s state championship junior high team in 2018.

“We made history there as we were the first time to go to state for volleyball,” said IVC junior setter Ali Bainter. “It’s a very similar feeling. A lot of excitement four years ago, the same girls.”

IVC is two wins away from a high school state championship. First things first, the Grey Ghosts have a semifinal date with Genoa-Kingston in the class 2A semifinals at noon Friday at CEFCU in Normal.

A win there sends IVC into Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship. The players would like to see a repeat of their junior high championship win from four years ago.

“We had a song, ‘High Hopes’ by Panic at the Disco. We’ve been playing that this past week,” said senior outside hitter Kenna Wollard. “It’s just meant to be. It’s super cool and we just keep relating it back to eighth grade year. It’s awesome.”