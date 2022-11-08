CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They finally knocked down the door.

The IVC High School volleyball team is headed to state for the first time ever this week. The Grey Ghosts have won a school record 36 matches as they head to the state semifinals this weekend.

“This year it felt different,” said IVC senior Mairen Mannon. “We kind of knew this was going to be our year. This is me, Kenna (Wollard) and Liv’s (Olivia Thompson) senior year. We said we are going to make the best of it and we’re going to have fun.”

IVC (36-3-1) will face Genoa-Kingston (35-4) in the class 2A semifinals at noon Friday. A win sends the Grey Ghosts to the state title match Saturday.

“We usually take a little more conservative approach to our goals and expectations,” said IVC coach Troy Webb. “But we didn’t this year. We wanted to kick that super-sectional door in and get to Redbird Arena. That’s what we wanted to do and that’s what we did.”