CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a rare sighting this summer.

IVC senior Kenna Wollard back home, playing volleyball with her high school teammates. She was with her Grey Ghosts team for the high school summer league at Illinois Central College on Monday.

This summer she’s traveled quite a bit. The competed with her club team at nationals in Orlando and also went to a camp at her soon-to-be college home, Purdue.

“I get to see a few things getting to travel to these places and competing with these girls that I haven’t met before,” Wollard said. “It’s cool traveling all over the place.

But next road trip may be the best. She leaves Thursday for Tulsa where she will play at a USA Volleyball Training Development camp with 60 other Team USA hopefuls.

“It’s an opportunity to get on the national team for our age group. It’s definitely an honor. It’s my dream, it always has been. The Olympics would be great.” Wollard said. “It’s going to be crazy to be with all the girls that play at a super high level. They all have the ability to play on the national team. It’ll be an awesome environment.”

Her high school coach agrees.

“She’s getting the best training in the country. Kudos to her,” said IVC volleyball coach Troy Webb. “It speaks volumes about her talent and ability.”

Wollard will log plenty of miles this summer to improve her game but she also admits it is nice to return to central Illinois from time to time. Because summer can’t be all about volleyball.

“I actually finished a book this summer, I was proud of myself,” Wollard said with a smile. “I have had a chance to hang with my friends from here and go to the pool. It’s a good balance.”