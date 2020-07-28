IWU, Eureka to Play Football in Spring 2021, Not This Fall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There won’t be any Division III college football in central Illinois this fall.

Illinois Wesleyan and Eureka College will play their seasons in the spring of 2021, their conferences announces Monday.

Schools in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin unanimously voted postpone the football season to the spring. IWU’s volleyball and soccer programs will also try and play schedules in the spring instead of the fall.

The Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference also announced its schools, including Eureka, will play football this fall in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Midwest Conference Presidents’ Council voted unanimously Monday morning to suspend all athletic competition in the 10-member conference through Dec. 31 because of COVID-19. Knox College and Monmouth College are members of the Midwest Conference.