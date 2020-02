Illinois Wesleyan grad Jack Sikma returned to Bloomington Saturday to be honored prior to IWU’s mens basketball game against Carroll.

Sikma was inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. He played at IWU from 1973-1977, was a first round NBA Draft pick and enjoyed a 14 year NBA career with seven appearances in the NBA All-Star game.

Sikma had his No. 44 Illinois Wesleyan jersey hung in the rafters of the Shirk Center as a part of a pre-game presentation.