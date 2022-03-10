BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It might feel like a conference game but the stakes will be much higher for Illinois Wesleyan.

The Titans host Wheaton in third-round Div. III NCAA Tournament game Friday at 7:30 p.m. The teams split their regular season match-ups in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.”

“It’s exciting when you get another week of basketball, another week to prepare, and another step getting closer to the ultimate goal, the Final Four,” said IWU coach Ron Rose.

The seventh-ranked Titans (23-5) advanced to this Sweet 16 match-up with wins over Franklin and Wisconsin-La Crosse last weekend at home. Then IWU was chosen as host for the second weekend of the national tournament.

“The Shirk Center has been a great homecourt advantage since 1995,” Rose said.

The 18th-ranked Thunder (22-6), won their first two games in this year’s NCAA Tournament on the road in St. Louis.