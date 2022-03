BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jack Davidson scored 29 points to lead Wabash past host Illinois Wesleyan, 81-75, and earn a trip to the Division III NCAA Final Four.

Wabash, which scored the first ten points of the game, rallied with a 47-point second half. After its slow start, IWU grabbed a 39-34 lead at halftime.

Matthew Leritz scored 21 points and Luke Yoder added 20 for the Titans (24-6). Wabash (28-3) heads to Fort Wayne, Ind. to play in the national semifinals next week.