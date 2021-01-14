IWU Titans Thankful For Hoops Season, Even Though it’s Delayed

BLOOMINGTON, Il. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When Illinois Wesleyan started basketball practice last week, the Titans let out a sigh of relief.

As many Division III programs across the country opt out of winter sports, the Titan players are thankful they will have a season. Even if it’s delayed.

<<Kendall Sosa/Illinois Wesleyan senior: “Just to be able to get on the floor, that’s what we talked about yesterday, is a blessing in itself,” said IWU senior Kendall Sosa. “So we kind of just take that everyday and try and get better and use it. We know a lot of teams don’t have that ability to get on the floor so, just know that it’s an unusual season but to kind of roll with the punches.”

The IWU men’s and women’s teams will open the season next Saturday, about two months later than most seasons begin. The teams had fall workouts but then went on a long break after the semester ended in early December.

IWU athletes are undergoing COVID19 testing twice a week in preparation for a 12-game College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin season that will end in late February.

“We honestly did not even think that we were going to have a season, a lot of the guys were talking. Just to get back on campus and start practicing, and then when the schedule finally came out we were like, man this is real,” said IWU junior Keondre Schumacher. “We are all really excited.”