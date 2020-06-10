Jaida McCloud Capping Off Richwoods Career with Graduation Creativity

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a special senior year for Richwoods basketball standout Jaida McCloud.

Even if she received her diploma in the school parking lot instead of on a stage.

“This whole area was lined with cars,” said McCloud as she pointed to the street in front of her high school. “The teachers and staff were right in front of the school. They were trying to give us a mock graduation. They were cheering for us. It was kinda cool.

The UIC basketball signee is working on another way to remember her graduation. And she using her head.

Actually she’s using her graduation cap. McCloud decorated the top of her cap as a ‘Life’ board game and has entered it in a contest called Scholar Spree, sponsored by the shopping mall properties company Washington Prime Group.

Graduates are encouraged to decorate their caps and submit them with the top 13 vote-getters in the class of 2020 receiving shopping sprees to a nearby mall. You can vote for Jaida McCloud here at http://wshe.es/AqtxFUNn.

“I thought the game of ‘Life’ was a good one for me to choose because (the board game) says things like ‘start college’ and ‘start your career.’ And life is hard,” McCloud said. “So I put the little (board pieces) n my cap, too. I thought it was a good idea to do.”

McCloud says she really doesn’t know what she’ll do with her cap once the contest is over. She thinks she’ll use it to decorate her college dorm in Chicago.

However, she does have a pretty good idea of what she’ll do if she is chosen as one of the winners of a shopping spree.

“I’m already thinking about that,” McCloud confessed. “I love shopping, I love shoes that’s why I decided to enter.”

She decorated her cap to try and win some shoes. It would be a nice way to score proper sendoff from high school to college.