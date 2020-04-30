Jarrett Brown ‘Excited’ to Take Over at Limestone Despite Quarantine

BARTONVILLE, Ill. — He says it was the right job at the right time.

Even in a quarantine.

The Limestone School Board approved the hiring of Jarrett Brown as the high school’s boys basketball coach. He’s been out of coaching three years after coaching at Morton for seven seasons.

Now he takes over a program at a time when school is out and he can’t meet his players due to Illinois’ stay-home order.

“I’m just going to prepare like it’s normal. I’m not anticipating it being normal at all but I will prepare like it is,” Brown said on Wednesday. “We’ll worry about what I can control and deal with the rest as it comes.”

Brown says he’ll try and meet with all of his players and their parents online. He succeeds Eddie Mathews, who resigned from the coaching position in early April.