EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jerry Rashid has seen a lot in his 45 years as a baseball coach.

But this spring he’s experienced something for the first time — being away form his team.

“I’ve never been away from my team for a day,” said Rashid. “The only time I haven’t coached third base is when I got thrown out of a game. Which has happened.”

Jerry Rashid returned to the Eureka College dugout Sunday after a five-week absence. His absence had nothing to do with suspensions or umpires throwing him out.

His heart nearly gave out.

“I was scared not only not to (miss) coaching but I was scared because I wanted to make it through and live,” Rashid said.

Rashid drove to the hospital March 21 after experiencing chest pain for a couple days. Two days earlier, he was inducted into the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame for his coaching career and spoke at the induction banquet.

He had quintuple bypass surgery on March 27 and was hospitalized a total of 12 days.

He is slowly getting back into his routine, walking three miles daily and getting regaining strength.

“I can’t throw a a ball, I can’t swing a bat, I can’t lift anything over 10 pounds. I can’t rake (an infield) or anything I’ve done my whole life,” Rashid said. “But I have a a family, a wife, my health. It has to be worth more than baseball. I’ve slowed down, I’ve calmed down. I’m a lot kinder and gentler person that I used to be.”